Watch Everton vs Aston Villa: Live streams, TV channels as David Moyes takes first game in charge of Toffees

Watch Everton vs Aston Villa today as David Moyes takes charge of the Toffees for the first time in his second spell as Everton manager. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on Everton vs Aston Villa live streams, TV broadcasts, and how to watch wherever you are in the world.

Everton vs Aston Villa key information • Date: Wednesday, 15 January 2024 • Kick-off time: 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET • Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports | Sling TV (US) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Everton will be hoping for the new manager bounce on Wednesday evening – the same sort of bounce they had when David Moyes first took charge of the club and won his very first game way back in March 2002.

After spells at Manchester United, Real Sociedad, and most recently West Ham, Moyes is back at the helm of the Toffees, replacing the old manager Sean Dyche, who was unceremoniously sacked by the new Everton owners hours before their FA Cup match at the weekend.

Dyche had managed to grind out draws with Arsenal, Man City, and Chelsea in recent weeks but defeats to Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest spelled the end of his reign amid an alarming lack of goals.

Visitors to what will be a boisterous Goodison Park under the lights on Wednesday night are Aston Villa, who sit eight places above them in the Premier League table, in 8th. Villa started the season well, especially so in the Champions League, but their form has been patchy for a while now. They beat Man City a few weeks ago and come into this on the back of wins in the Premier League and FA Cup, so Unai Emery's side will be hoping they can build momentum now.

Is Everton vs Villa on TV in the UK?

In the UK, Everton vs Villa will be shown on TNT Sports, which is broadcasting all 10 Premier League games across this midweek round of fixtures.

On TV, Everton vs Aston Villa will go out on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 6.30pm GMT ahead of the 7.30pm GMT kick-off.

To watch Everton vs Villa online, Discovery+ is the streaming platform where you can get all TNT Sports content. You'll need the premium subscription, which costs £30.99 a month.

Watch Everton vs Aston Villa in the US

In the US, you can watch Everton vs Aston Villa on the USA Network, a television channel that comes on most cable packages.

There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, so for those who want to watch Everton vs Aston Villa online, you'll need a cord-cutting cable TV streaming service, such as Sling TV or Fubo.

USA Network is included on the Sling Blue package, which starts from $45 a month, and there's no need for the Sports Extra add-on in this case. Fubo, meanwhile, is a heftier investment, at $79.99 a month, discounted to $44.99 for the first month, but you do get more channels and more live sport, plus a free trial.

Other cord-cutting services that carry USA Network include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirectTV Stream.

Watch Everton vs Aston Villa streams globally

Can I watch Everton vs Aston Villa in Canada? Everton vs Aston Villa is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Everton vs Aston Villa in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Everton vs Aston Villa on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Everton vs Aston Villa in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Everton vs Aston Villa on Sky Sport Now, where subscriptions start from $49.99 a month.

