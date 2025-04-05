Watch Everton vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for early Premier League game

Watch Arsenal as they face Everton at Goodison Park for the final time in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League, with all the details here on how to watch Everton vs Arsenal wherever you are in the world.

Everton vs Arsenal key information • Date: Saturday, 5 April, 2025 • Kick-off time: 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET • Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool • TV channels: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | USA Network (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Goodison Park holds lots of happy memories for Mikel Arteta but his final visit to the famous old home of Everton on Saturday will be strictly business.

Next time Arteta's Arsenal play away at Everton it'll be at their new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

While Arsenal's focus will soon shift to the Champions League quarter-finals, they'll be looking to keep runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool honest with a win in the early kick-off this weekend.

David Moyes and Everton have fought their way to safety. A win here would put them 17 points clear of the relegation zone.

Read on for all the information on Everton vs Arsenal live streams, TV channels, and how to tune in while abroad.

What channel is Everton vs Arsenal on TV in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Everton vs Arsenal on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 11am.

It'll be available on television, or via the Discovery+ streaming platform online.

You can get TNT Sports on linear TV through traditional pay-TV packages (prices vary by provider), while direct Discovery+ subscriptions with TNT Sports cost £30.99 a month.

Watch Everton vs Arsenal from anywhere

Watch Everton vs Arsenal streams globally

Can I watch Everton vs Arsenal in the US? In the US, fans can watch Everton vs Arsenal on the USA Network, which is a cable TV channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service (there's no streaming platform for USA Network). If you don't have traditional cable, a cord-cutter effectively gives you all the channels you could possibly want, but in an online package. Sling TV starts from $45.99 a month for the Sling Blue package, but you can currently get your first month half price. Fubo is rather more pricey but you get a seven-day free trial, so new customers could technically watch Everton vs Arsenal for free.

Can I watch Everton vs Arsenal in Canada? Everton vs Arsenal is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Everton vs Arsenal in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Everton vs Arsenal on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Everton vs Arsenal in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Everton vs Arsenal on Sky Sport Premier League and Sky Sport NOW.

Can I watch Everton vs Arsenal in Africa? You can watch Everton vs Arsenal on DStv Now or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

