How to watch Fenerbahce vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channels as Scottish giants visit Jose Mourinho's Turkish side in Europa League tie

Watch Fenerbahce vs Rangers today, Thursday March 6, for a mouth-watering clash in the the 2024/25 Europa League knockout phase, with all the details here on broadcast options globally.

Scottish giants Rangers face a fiery trip to Istanbul on Thursday evening, where veteran boss Jose Mourinho awaits with a talented squad.

Rangers have been the better of the two sides in the Europa League so far this campaign, finishing eighth place in the opening league phase as the last team to make it through to these knockouts automatically.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, scraped through by the skin of their teeth, placing 24th as the last team to avoid elimination. They required a play-off round to get here, but made light work of Anderlecht to book their place in thelast 16.

It's sure to be a cracking atmosphere in Istanbul and you won't want to miss the action – read on for all the details on how to watch Rangers Fenerbahce live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Fenerbahce vs Rangers for free?

You can watch Fenerbahce vs Rangers for free, if you're in Turkey, where the game is taking place.

Public broadcaster TRT is showing the game, which goes out on the main TRT1 channel on TV. The Fenerbahce vs Rangers free live stream will be on TRT's streaming platform, Tabii, which can be accessed via app or simply through a web-browser player without requiring registration.

Tabii is geo-restricted, so if you're away from Turkey or one of the other operating countries right now, you'll have to use a VPN if you want to get your usual coverage.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Rangers from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Fenerbahce vs Rangers, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Fenerbahce vs Rangers in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Rangers' visit on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

On TV, the game will air on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 5pm ahead of the 5.45pm kick-off. If you don't have it already, you'll need to add TNT Sports to your existing TV package - prices vary by provider.

If you want to watch Fenerbahce vs Rangers online, Discovery+ is the online home of TNT Sports, with subscriptions costing £30.99.

Watch Fenerbahce vs Rangers in the US

Paramount+ is the home of Europa League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Fenerbahce vs Rangers live stream.

Paramount+ plans start from $7.99 a month, and they also have a free trial at the moment so you could in theory watch the game for free if you didn't want to watch anything else in the future.

What if you're away from the US right now? You can still access Paramount+ by using a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services. NordVPN comes highly recommended by our colleagues at TechRadar.

Where else can I watch Fenerbahce vs Rangers?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN