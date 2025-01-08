Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool: Live streams and TV channels for Carabao Cup semi final

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool on Wednesday January 8 for what should be an entertaining clash in the first of two legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Spurs vs Liverpool online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Spurs vs Liverpool key information • Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 (first of two legs) • Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET • Venue: The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium • TV channels: Sky Sports (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Most games involving Spurs these days tend to be entertaining - not that Spurs fans themselves will be too happy about that. Manager Ange Postecoglou has ensured some thrilling football with a sharp attacking edge, but they have often lost control of games and let points slip through their fingers as a result.

A trophy is highly sought-after for a fanbase who have to put up with the reputation of a club that can play well but can't get things won. Their last piece of silverware was in fact the EFL Cup (which is how the Carabao-sponsored competition is otherwise known), back in 2008.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are not only the defending champions but also the competition's all-time leading title holders, with 10. What's more, unlike Spurs, they've been in flying form this season, even if a draw against Manchester United at the weekend slightly stunted their charge for the Premier League title.

Read on for our guide on how to watch a Spurs vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch Spurs vs Liverpool in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Spurs vs Liverpool on Sky Sports.

The game will be broadcast on both the Sky Sports Main Event channel on TV, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Sky Sports TV deals come with minimum 24-month contracts, so they are a hefty investment.

Alternatively, for those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV for £29.99 a month.

Watch Spurs vs Liverpool in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Spurs vs Liverpool live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Carabao Cup in the US, as well as the Champions League.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT.

Are there any Tottenham vs Liverpool free streams?

There are no dedicated Tottenham vs Liverpool free streams. However, there is a potential work-around, and a very cheap option in India.

Both Paramount+ in the US and beIN Sports in Australia and New Zealand are offering a seven-day free trial, so you could sign up, tune in, and cancel before paying anything, if you felt you wouldn't get enough value out of subscribing longer-term.

The cheap option is Fancode, an Indian sports streaming platform that regularly pops up with rights to big events at competitive prices. Fancode is offering Tottenham vs Liverpool on a one-off purchase for just 49 Rupees – that's less than £1 / $1.

Fancode is only available in India so those travelling outside the country would have to use a VPN to watch the game – more on that below.

Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Spurs vs Liverpool elsewhere in the world

Can I watch Spurs vs Liverpool in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Spurs vs Liverpool on beIN Sports.

You need a subscription to the beIN Connect streaming platform, where prices start from $14.99 a month, but you can currently take advantage of a seven-day free trial.

Kick-off is at 6.30am AEDT on Thursday 18 December.

Can I watch Spurs vs Liverpool in New Zealand?

Like in Australia, Spurs vs Liverpool is on beIN Sports in New Zealand.

Subscriptions are priced at $14.99 a month and you also get that seven-day free trial.

Kick-off is at 8.30am NZDT on Thursday 18 December.

Can I watch Spurs vs Liverpool in Canada?

In Canada, there will be a Spurs vs Liverpool live stream on DAZN.

Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis, but you do also get Champions League soccer with that.

Tottenham vs Liverpool team news

Spurs have two players ruled out through suspension, with James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr both having picked up two yellow cards in the competition so far. Rodrigo Bentancur returns to the side having served a one-game suspension of his own in the Premier League at the weekend.

Spurs have a number of long-term injuries and will be without Guglielmo Vicario, Ben Davies, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Richarlison and Wilson Odobert.

Liverpool have fewer players out through injury, but their No.8 Dominik Szoboszlai is a doubt having missed the weekend’s Premier League game through illness. The bigger question is how Arne Slot rotates his squad. He has used various options in the competition so far but with the trophy coming closer into view, he might be tempted to put more of his star men into the starting line-up.