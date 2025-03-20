How to watch USA vs Panama: Live streams for Concacaf Nations League semifinal

Watch USA vs Panama as the 2024/2025 Concacaf Nations League reaches its crucial finals phase, with the two sides bidding for a place in the grand final as they go head-to-head in this semi-final on March 20.

The USMNT (US Men's National Team) have won the Nations League for the Concacaf region – which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean – on each of the three occasions it has been held – in 2021, 2023, and 2024.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are once again the favourites this year, and that's doubly true of this semi-final against Panama, who are ranked 20 places beneath them in the FIFA World Ranking.

USA vs Panama on Thursday takes place on US soil, with the SoFi stadium in California hosting all the finals action, including Canada vs Mexico in the other semi-final the same night, and the final between the two victorious sides on Sunday evening.

It should be a great contest and there are viewing options all over the world, including free coverage in many countries, so read on for all the information on how to watch USA vs Panama live streams wherever you are in the world.

Watch USA vs Panama for FREE - Live stream the Concacaf semi-final

Good news for many fans around the world; you can watch USA vs Panama for free, with Concacaf providing a free live stream for the Nations League semi-finals.

Streaming is available via two platforms: YouTube and Concacaf Go. The latter is a streaming service operated by the confederation, the former everyone knows and will be the best port of call – simply head to this page and click play to watch USA vs Panama.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so certain countries are excluded. Most pertinently, that includes the USA and indeed Panama, with external broadcast deals in the Concacaf area meaning the free stream is only available outside of the region.

Watch USA vs Panama from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

How to watch USA vs Panama in the UK

There is no dedicated UK broadcaster for USA vs Panama but that's good news for fans in the UK as they will be able to access the free stream on YouTube and Concacaf Go.

YouTube is the easier of the options – simply head to this page and click play.

Kick-off is at 11pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch USA vs Panama in the US

Fans in the US can cheer on their national team on Paramount+, which is showing USA vs Panama in the Concacaf Nations League semi-final.

Paramount+ subscriptions start from $7.99 a month and they're good value for soccer fans as you get all the Champions League games live.

Looking for the free stream? Those in the US will be disappointed – the USA vs Panama stream on YouTube and Concacaf Go is geo-blocked in the States.

If you're visiting the US and would usually watch the YouTube feed in your home country, or if you're a US-based fan wanting your usual Paramount+ coverage on the move, you can use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch USA vs Panama from anywhere.

Watch USA vs Panama in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch USA vs Panama online through One Soccer or TSN+.

One Soccer is a soccer-only streaming service where subscriptions start from $12 a month. TSN+ is the streaming arm of sports network TSN, with plans starting from $8 a month.

USA vs Panama global broadcasters

For the full range of broadcasters across the Concacaf region and beyond, head to this page.