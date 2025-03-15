Watch Villareal vs Real Madrid: Live streams, TV info for La Liga clash

Watch Villareal vs Real Madrid as the La Liga champions face another crunch test in this exciting title race, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Villareal vs Real Madrid key information • Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025 • Kick-off time: 6.30pm CET / 5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET • Venue: Estadi de la Ceràmica (El Madrigal), Villareal • FREE Stream: GXR • Other streams: Premier Sports (UK), ESPN+ (US), TSN+ (Canada), beIN Sports (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Real Madrid have lost a march in the title race since losing to Real Betis two weeks ago. They got back on track with a win over Rayo Vallecano last time out but with Barcelona and Atlético Madrid in such strong league form recently, Los Blancos can't afford another slip up.

Real Madrid are tied on 57 points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga, but crucially their Catalan rivals have a game in hand after the postponement of last weekend's game against Osasuna.

Barcelona will be playing the third member of the title race, Atlético, on Sunday, so there are going to be points dropped somewhere with this weekend marking a crucial phase of the run-in.

Madrid's task is not an easy one. A visit to El Madrigal is never straight-forward, and Villareal are enjoying a strong season, currently sitting fifth in La Liga.

It should be a great game and there are broadcast options all over the world, so read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Real Madrid Villareal online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Villareal vs Real Madrid for free?

Fans in certain countries can watch Villareal vs Real Madrid live, in full, and for free on GXR on Sunday. GXR operates in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with free coverage (geo-restricted) on their website.

How to watch Villareal vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Out of the country when Villareal vs Real Madrid is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home.

Can I watch Villareal vs Real Madrid in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Villareal vs Real Madrid through LaLigaTV on Premier Sports.

LaLigaTV is a streaming offering with all La Liga games shown, and Premier Sports is the only platform where you can get it in the UK. It will cost you £7.99 a month.

ITV has the rights to 10 La Liga games per season but this is not one of them.

Watch Villareal vs Real Madrid in the US

In the US, you can watch Real Madrid vs Villareal vs Real Madrid on ESPN+, which is the streaming platform of the sports broadcasting giant.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, and will get you all the La Liga and other football games to choose from.

Watch Villareal vs Real Madrid in Canada

Canadians can watch Villareal vs Real Madrid on TSN+, the home of La Liga in the Great White North. Prices start from $19.99 a month.

Can I watch Villareal vs Real Madrid in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Villareal vs Real Madrid on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.