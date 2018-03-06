Werner: “I dream of playing in the Premier League – but I'm more Man United than Liverpool”

The 22-year-old has scored 37 goals in 65 appearances for RB Leipzig since arriving in 2016, helping them secure a surprise second spot in the Bundesliga last season.

Former Stuttgart striker Werner is expected to lead the line for World Cup holders Germany at this summer’s finals in Russia, having netted seven times in 10 games.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, as well as La Liga behemoths Barcelona and Real Madrid, have been linked with the starlet who is reportedly valued at £50 million.

Werner has revealed that he is keen to join a Premier League club in the future, having been inspired by watching United and Liverpool battle it out for top honours as a kid.

Speaking exclusively in the April 2018 issue of FourFourTwo, he says: “Yes, playing in the Premier League is a dream for me. I would like to play for two or three clubs, and Manchester United are one of those clubs. But probably not in the next few years – later, when my English is a little bit better! I’m very comfortable at RB Leipzig, though.

“Manchester United and Liverpool were the teams I watched quite a lot in England. They were the two that I’m a little bit a fan of, because they have so much history. When Alex Ferguson was the coach, United won everything and were outstanding.”

Playing in the Premier League is a dream for me. I would like to play for two or three clubs, and Manchester United are one of those clubs. But when I have to decide, I’m more Manchester United than Liverpool

The striker burst out laughing when FFT pointed out that, given the rivalry between the two north-west heavyweights, he could be the only person in the world to support both clubs.

“In Liverpool it’s also their stadium and the atmosphere,” he says. “But when I have to decide, I’m more Manchester United than Liverpool.

“I'm now at a point where at some stage in the future I'd like to play in a team that wins titles.”

