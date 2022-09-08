West Ham United v FCSB live stream: How to watch the Europa Conference League from anywhere in the world

West Ham United v FCSB live stream, Thursday 8 September, 8pm

West Ham will be looking to begin their Europa Conference League campaign with a win against FCSB on Thursday.

The Hammers booked their spot in this competition by finishing seventh in the Premier League last term. They only narrowly missed out on a top-six finish and Europa League qualification, with a failure to beat Brighton (opens in new tab) on the final weekend ultimately proving costly.

West Ham (opens in new tab) reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last term, and David Moyes will probably take the Conference League seriously this time around too. The Hammers are among the early favourites to win the trophy, and there is no reason why they cannot go deep in this competition.

West Ham now have experience of balancing domestic and European commitments, although the compact nature of the schedule will make that even tougher this term, with all six group games set to be held over an eight-week period ahead of the 2022 World Cup. As well as their upcoming opponents, West Ham will face Anderlecht and Silkeborg in Group B.

FCSB, the club originally known as Steaua Bucharest, narrowly missed out on the Romanian title last season. They overcame Saburtalo Tbilisi and DAC Dunajska Streda and Viking in the qualifying rounds, with West Ham getting the better of Viborg to reach the group stage.

The Hammers will have to make do without Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Cresswell, Craig Dawson and Ben Johnson on Thursday night. Gianluca Scamacca will need to be assessed after illness, but Moyes is hopeful that he can be involved.

The West Ham boss will probably shuffle his pack with an eye on this weekend's Premier League game against Newcastle (opens in new tab), so we could see the likes of Maxwel Cornet, Manuel Lanzini and Angelo Ogbonna handed an opportunity to impress from the kick-off. Alphonse Areola will hope to be picked between the sticks ahead of Lukasz Fabianski.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Thursday 8 September and is being shown on BT Sport 2 (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

