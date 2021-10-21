West Ham v Genk live stream: How to watch the Europa League from anywhere in the world

West Ham v Genk live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 21 October, 8pm BST

West Ham will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent record in the Europa League when Genk visit the London Stadium on Thursday.

The Hammers have won both of their matches so far in the group stage, with 2-0 victories over Dinamo Zagreb and Rapid Vienna. David Moyes' men were comfortable in both encounters, and the Scot will be delighted that his team are yet to concede a goal in Europe. Another win on matchday three would move West Ham onto nine points and put them in a commanding position at the midway point of the group phase.

West Ham fans will be pleased that the club is taking the Europa League seriously this time around. Their two previous appearances at this level ended in the qualifying rounds, and they have not progressed beyond the first stage of the competition this century.

West Ham did brilliantly to finish sixth in the Premier League last season, and it would have been a shame if they had treated the Europa League like a second-rate tournament. West Ham are good enough to advance to the latter rounds and the early evidence suggests they will not sacrifice this continental adventure in order to try and finish one or two places higher up the Premier League table.

Genk eked out a 1-0 victory over Rapid Vienna on matchday one, before succumbing to a 3-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb last time out. The Belgian outfit would probably settle for a point at the London Stadium, despite the fact West Ham have won only one of their last four matches on home turf in all competitions.

Moyes is the type of manager who prefers a settled starting XI and he is unlikely to make too many changes for Thursday's clash. With Tottenham to come at the weekend, he will hope to have the points wrapped up early on.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

Use a VPN to watch a West Ham v Genk live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal stream that decides to buffer at the worst possible moment. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

