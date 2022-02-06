Who are the ITV commentators for Liverpool vs Cardiff?
By Conor Pope published
Liverpool vs Cardiff is live on ITV – but who's behind the mic?
Liverpool vs Cardiff in the FA Cup is ITV's Sunday lunchtime kick-off, with Championship Cardiff hoping to cause an upset at Anfield.
ITV's main commentator for the game is Sam Matterface, with Ally McCoist joining him as co-commentator.
Sam Matterface succeeded Clive Tyldesley as the flagship ITV commentator for England games in 2020. He has presented on Sky Sports News, commentates for TalkSport and is the commentator for ITV show Dancing On Ice.
Cult favourite Ally McCoist made over 400 appearances for Rangers and over 60 for Scotland before becoming one of Britain’s best-loved co-commentators on ITV. He’s also a regular on Amazon Prime’s Premier League coverage and was a team captain on the BBC’s A Question of Sport from 1996 to 2007.
McCoist recently spoke to FourFourTwo, explaining the story behind his most beloved commentary quote.
MORE ON THIS The art of being a co-commentator: why everyone loves Ally McCoist
FULL DRAW FA Cup fifth round draw: Full fixtures confirmed
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price
ALSO READ
FACTS 30 things you never knew about the FA Cup
EXPLAINED Why are there no FA Cup replays? New rules on extra time and penalties
VIDEO REFS Is VAR used in the FA Cup? Well, kind of... The video replay rules, explained
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.