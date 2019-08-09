15 big transfers that fell through at the last minute

Blackburn were on the verge of signing Keane following Nottingham Forest’s relegation, but manager Kenny Dalglish realised late on Friday afternoon that he hadn’t brought the correct forms and would have to wait until Monday to finalise the deal.

One phone call from Alex Ferguson was enough to convince the Irishman that a move to Manchester United would be best for his career. The two parties quickly reached an agreement, leaving Dalglish and Rovers furious.