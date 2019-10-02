15 players who've won the Champions League – and been relegated from the Premier League

QPR boss Harry Redknapp appeared to have landed a bargain when he convinced Ferdinand to join his newly-promoted team.

The decorated defender had a 2008 Champions League winners’ medal in his glittering trophy cabinet, but he failed to replicate his Old Trafford form in London as he struggled with the personal tragedy of losing his wife Rebecca to cancer.

Redknapp tinkered with numerous systems to try and get the best out of his centre-back but without success, and the manager later resigned before Rangers finished on the bottom of the pile. Ferdinand retired at the end of the campaign.