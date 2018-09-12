Ranked! Every Premier League manager by their job security

With the 2018/19 Premier League season well under way, it’s unlikely to be long before pressure starts to build on one or two of the managers occupying top-flight hot seats. After all, Frank de Boer left Crystal Palace in mid-September last term, and another five bosses vacated their posts before Christmas.

It therefore wouldn’t be a huge surprise if one or more of these 20 managers were sacked in the coming weeks. Some are far safer than others, however, and that’s where our countdown begins: with the securest manager in the division...