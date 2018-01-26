Ranked! How much has your Premier League club spent on January signings since 2006/07?

The January transfer window gives managers a chance to refresh their squads ahead of the business end of the season, while it's also a handy time to shift some of the dead wood that's been lingering around the training ground for far too long.

As this slideshow demonstrates, some clubs are more active in the mid-season market than others. Using Transfermarkt data collated by CV-Library, we rank all 20 current Premier League sides by their net spend in the January transfer window since 2006/07.