Revealed! Every Premier League club’s bogey team

Football fans are a superstitious bunch, and there are certain games that every supporter dreads seeing on the fixture list. Nobody likes facing the Premier League’s biggest clubs, of course, but there are other sides who – for whatever reason – your own team always seem to struggle against.

Using data from http://mybonuscode.co.uk, this slideshow reveals each Premier League side’s bogey team based on every match played between the current crop of top-flight outfits in all competitions.