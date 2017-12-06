Revealed! The 'luckiest' referee for every Premier League side

Do you pay attention when a referee is assigned to your club's upcoming game? If not, you should from now on - thanks to data from Team vs Ref, we can reveal that Premier League teams stand a 75% better chance of winning a match when their 'lucky' referee is in charge.

Analysing more than five seasons of data stretching back to 2012/13, this slideshow identifies which whistle-blower brings most success to each top-flight outfit (barring Huddersfield and Brighton due to lack of Premier League appearances) by calculating the club's win rate with their favoured referee.