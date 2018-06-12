Revealed! Which Premier League clubs have the most players at the 2018 World Cup?

Tournament summers are always difficult for managers of club sides. There isn’t as much time to arrange transfers and pre-season training tends to be pushed back for players who advance to the latter stages of international competitions, while there’s also the risk of star men picking up injuries which carry over into the domestic campaign.

Some Premier League bosses have more to worry about than others, though. In this slideshow, we rank all 20 top-flight outfits by how many of their players will be taking part in the 2018 World Cup (there are 101 in total).