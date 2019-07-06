AC Milan agree deal to sign Theo Hernandez from Real Madrid

AC Milan have agreed a deal to sign left-back Theo Hernandez from Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad, arrives at San Siro on a five-year contract for a reported fee of 20million euros (£17.9mmillion).

Marseille-born Hernandez came through the ranks at Atletico Madrid alongside older brother Lucas, who has left the Wanda Metropolitano this summer to become Bayern Munich’s record signing.

Theo joined city rivals Real on a six-year contract in 2017 but was sent to Sociedad last season after making only 10 league starts in his maiden campaign at the Bernabeu.

He made 24 appearances in LaLiga last term and also had a loan spell at Alaves earlier in his career.

A Milan statement explained: “AC Milan has filed the contract and in the next 48 hours will complete the international transfer through the FIFA TMS system.”