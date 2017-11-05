Aguero presented with award after breaking Manchester City goalscoring record
Manchester City's goalscoring record was broken by Sergio Aguero, whose achievement was recognised on Sunday.
Sergio Aguero was presented with an award by Manchester City prior to kick-off against Arsenal after breaking the club's all-time goalscoring record in midweek.
The Argentina star struck City's third in a 4-2 Champions League win over Napoli on Wednesday to surpass Eric Brook's 78-year record of 177 goals for City.
Aguero's achievement cemented his position as a club icon and his landmark was recognised ahead of kick-off against the Gunners, the 29-year-old presented with a replica blue football boot.
The former Atletico Madrid striker was also donning snazzy gold footwear to mark his record-breaking goal.
. will be receiving an award on the pitch before kick-off to mark his record-breaking goal for the Club November 5, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.