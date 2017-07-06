Arbeloa: I wouldn't eat with Pique

Ex-Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa insisted he would not eat with former Spain team-mate and Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique.

Arbeloa, who retired last month, and Pique were involved in a public feud, mostly during the 2015-16 season.

While plenty of time has passed since that spat, Arbeloa – who played 56 times for Spain and along with Pique won the 2010 World Cup – said he preferred to avoid his former team-mate.

"I have no feelings towards him," he told El Chiringuito TV on Wednesday.

"I would not go to eat with him. I go with my friends."

Arbeloa, 34, retired after a successful career with the likes of Madrid and Liverpool and having made just four appearances for West Ham in 2016-17.

The former full-back was involved with numerous battles against Pique and Barca and said he would never work for Madrid's LaLiga rivals.

"They would never call me and I would never go there," Arbeloa said.