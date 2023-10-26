Here's why Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will definitely return in goal in the league next month

Arsenal are set to reinstate Aaron Ramsdale in goal in the Premier League – giving the England international an opportunity to re-stake his claim for the No.1 shirt.

Mikel Arteta signed Brentford custodian David Raya over the summer in a move that caught many off-guard, considering Ramsdale's form hasn't dipped too much since joining Arsenal in 2021. The former Bournemouth and Sheffield United stopper was dropped for the match against Everton, however, and hasn't regained his place in the starting line-up in the league since.

Despite Arteta suggesting he could switch goalkeepers midgame and that the competition between Raya and Ramsdale was strong, Raya has ended up playing both the Premier League and Champions League – leaving Ramsdale just to the League Cup.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has dropped Ramsdale in surprising fashion (Image credit: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Ramsdale will likely be given another chance to impress next week when Arsenal take on West Ham United in the next round of the League Cup – but he'll get his chance to return to league action perhaps sooner than some imagine.

Arsenal take on Brentford on November 25, where Ramsdale will have to start for the Gunners – given that Raya is ineligible.

Raya joined from the Bees on a year-long loan deal which is expected to be made permanent at the end of the season for a fee just under £30 million. But given that he is technically still employed by the west Londoners, he won't be able to face his former side next month.

The Spaniard has been in mixed form since taking the first-choice spot between the sticks. A shaky performance against Manchester City and a high-profile error against Chelsea was followed by some erratic moments against Sevilla, in which a late punch in a crowd of players landed on the roof of his net.

David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale are fighting for the No.1 spot (Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal still have the option to turn down signing Raya. The move seems to have been led by the north Londoners' goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana, however, who previously worked with the 28-year-old.

Arteta's third-choice keeper is Estonia international Karl Hein.

