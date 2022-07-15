Arsenal report: Gunners hopeful of keeping star man despite Manchester City interest

Arsenal (opens in new tab) are said to be optimistic that Bukayo Saka will commit his future to the club, despite Manchester City (opens in new tab)'s reported interest in the winger.

Saka still has two years left to run on his contract with the Gunners, but tying him down to a new long-term deal might fend off interest from elsewhere - at least for this summer.

And, according to MailOnline (opens in new tab), Arsenal are confident that the England international, 20, will extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

The report adds that City see Saka as the replacement for fellow Three Lions star Raheem Sterling - who completed his £45m switch to Chelsea (opens in new tab) earlier this week.

(Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

A first-team regular since he was 18, Saka has already made well over 100 appearances for the Gunners - but there is one big thing he's yet to do: play in the Champions League.

Last season's fifth-placed Premier League finish meant that Arsenal missed out on Champions League qualification for the sixth year running - but keep progressing as they are under Mikel Arteta and it might not be long until they're back in Europe's top club competition.

Clearly, joining City would give Saka his first taste of Champions League football - but, given his age, time is very much on his side.

Who knows, he may yet be wooed by the Premier League champions - but there's certainly no need for him to move right now.