Transfer report: Alexander Isak set to choose between Arsenal and Tottenham

Arsenal and Tottenham are both targeting Alexander Isak, according to Eurosport.

The north London rivals have each been linked with goalscorers in recent weeks, with Dusan Vlahovic touted as a potential forward for both sides - but with the Serbian striker set to turn a move down to England, attention has turned to Real Sociedad's Isak instead.

The 22-year-old previously had a largely unsuccessful stint at Borussia Dortmund, where he was in and out of the team but has thrived in LaLiga. The Swedish hitman is 6ft 2 but has excellent technical ability, a deft touch and is pacy, making him a good all-round fit who could yet develop further.

Arsenal are set to lose Alexander Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah when their contracts end in the summer, while Spurs are looking at options to strengthen Antonio Conte's attack, potentially looking at letting the talismanic Harry Kane leave.

This is not the first time that this pair of bitter rivals have fought it out over the same player.

Most recently, the Gunners signed versatile defender Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna, following weeks of low-level speculation that Nuno Espirito Santo was hoping to entice him to Tottenham.

In 2019, the red side of the divide managed to secure William Saliba from Saint-Etienne after late interest from Spurs and recently, Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admitted that they could have signed for Arsenal's fiercest rivals earlier in their career.

Isak is currently valued at around £36m on Transfermarkt.