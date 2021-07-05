Arsenal transfer news: Gunners confident third time’s a charm ahead of new Ben White bid

Arsenal are confident they will beat Manchester City, Chelsea and Everton to the signing of Brighton's Ben White this summer as they prepare a third bid for the defender, say reports.

The Seagulls stopper has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates, but recent reports have pointed to interest from across the Premier League.

White is currently away with the England squad at Euro 2020, and football.london reports that Arsenal are the frontrunners to secure his signature once the tournament is over.

City, Everton and Chelsea have all expressed interest in the player, but the outlet says his move to the Emirates is almost complete and he is eager to join the north London club.

Sky Sports reports that Arsenal will soon make a third bid for the 23-year-old, having failed to meet the Seagulls’ valuation so far.

It has been reported previously by the Mail that Brighton want £50 million for the England international.

That seems like a vast figure for a player with just one season of Premier League football under his belt, but signing young English talent is an expensive business these days.

White impressed by helping Leeds win promotion from the Championship in 2019/20, before making 36 league appearances for Brighton last season.

His form on the south coast earned him a place in the England squad for the Euros, but he is yet to feature in the tournament and has been left out of the 23-man squad for the last two knockout games against Ukraine and Germany.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with him for a long time now as Mikel Arteta looks to re-shape his squad this summer.

A disappointing eight-place finish last season looks like it will lead to an overhaul, with several players in the shop window and around five new signings expected to be made.

A centre-back is certainly one priority, as David Luiz left the club at the end of his contract and William Saliba is expected to head out on loan again.

