Arsenal transfer news: Gunners hope to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu before deadline

Arsenal are hoping to sign Bologna centre-back Takehiro Tomiyasu before the transfer window closes, according to reports.

Premier League clubs, as well as their counterparts around Europe, have until 11pm BST on Tuesday to conclude their summer dealings.

Arsenal have been the continent's biggest spenders up to now, having forked out £132m on new players.

Their business might not be over yet, though, with The Athletic reporting that the Gunners are working hard on a deal to bring Tomiyasu to north London.

The Japan international was linked with a move to Tottenham earlier in the window, but Arsenal's arch-rivals ultimately settled on Cristian Romero.

But Tomiyasu, who can play at right-back as well as centre-half, could yet be on his way to the Premier League, with Arsenal working hard behind the scenes.

However, the Japanese defender's future is tied up with those of several other players.

Arsenal might struggle to bring in Tomiyasu unless they can offload Hector Bellerin, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Bellerin wants a fresh challenge and has yet to make an appearance for the Gunners this term.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, however, will remain at the Emirates Stadium after a loan switch to Everton fell through.

Bologna would be willing to cash in on Tomiyasu, but only for the right price.

The fee could even be raised now that we have reached deadline day, with the Serie A side left with little time to find a replacement.

The 22-year-old is under contract at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, so Bologna are not under immediate pressure to sell him.

Mikel Arteta is said to be an admirer of the Japan international, and the early signs this season suggest Arsenal do need to tighten up their defence.

The Gunners have conceded nine goals in three games at the start of 2021/22, and head into the international break at the foot of the Premier League table.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

NOW READ

RANKED! The 10 best Premier League signings this summer

TRANSFERS 12 terrible free signings that didn't live up to their billing

PREMIER LEAGUE KITS Every home and away shirt released so far