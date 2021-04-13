Arsenal transfer news: Gunners to fight Leicester for signing of Celtic star Odsonne Edouard

Arsenal are reportedly planning a summer bid for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, but Leicester City remain favourites for the Frenchman’s signature.

The 23-year-old enters the final year of his contract at Celtic Park this summer and the Scottish side could be tempted to cash in.

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal, Leicester and some top European clubs have formed a queue for the France Under-21 striker.

Edouard could be available for a fee of £15-20 million, and the Gunners see him as a long-term replacement for Alexandre Lacazette.

Leicester, led by Edouard’s former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, are considered frontrunners in the race but the Gunners are hopeful of convincing the player to move to the Emirates.

Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could leave this summer as they enter the final year of their deals, paving the way for a new-look front line to be assembled in north London.

Arsenal could raise the funds to sign Edouard through the sale of Lacazette, although the France international’s future remains uncertain after a recent upturn in form.

Edouard has been with Celtic since 2017, when he joined on loan from PSG, before making the move permanent a year later.

He has scored 20 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions this season for the Bhoys, but it has been a disappointing campaign as their quest for a tenth consecutive league title was ended by rivals Rangers.

