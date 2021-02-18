Arsenal transfer news: Gunners want to sign Dani Ceballos and Mat Ryan on permanent deals

Arsenal want to sign loan duo Dani Ceballos and Maty Ryan on a permanent basis this summer, according to reports.

Ceballos first moved to the Emirates Stadium on a season-long loan ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Spaniard impressed under both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta, and Arsenal renewed the deal for the current season.

Ryan arrived in north London from Brighton in the January transfer window, replacing Runar Alex Runarsson as Arsenal’s No.2 goalkeeper.

The Australia international made his debut for the club he supported as a boy in the 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa earlier this month.

Arteta considers him an upgrade on Runarsson, who has had a difficult start to life in English football.

According to The Sun , Arsenal want to tie Ceballos and Ryan down to full-time contracts before the start of next term.

Brighton are expected to be open to selling Ryan, who slipped down the pecking order at the Amex Stadium earlier this season.

Real Madrid are also thought to be open to letting Ceballos go permanently, with the 24-year-old not thought to be in the plans of Zinedine Zidane.

However, Ceballos’ status at the Santiago Bernabeu could change if Zidane is replaced as Madrid’s manager.

The Frenchman has come under pressure this season, with los Blancos trailing Atletico Madrid in the La Liga title race.

Meanwhile Arsenal are hopeful of extending Martin Odegaard’s loan spell at the Emirates.

The Norwegian playmaker joined the Gunners in January on a deal until the end of the season.

Odegaard has made a good start to life in the Premier League, and Arteta would love to have him at the club again next term.

However, it remains to be seen if Madrid will be willing to loan the 22-year-old out for the entirety of 2021/22.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Who will win the 2020/21 Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions

INTERVIEW Jonathan Woodgate exclusive: “My period at Leeds was special – but I feel unfulfilled”

QUIZ Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?