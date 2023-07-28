Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta makes crucial transfer u-turn – that will see fans rejoice: report

Arsenal appear ready to make a huge u-turn with one transfer which seemed like a done deal just weeks ago.

The Gunners have been decisive in the transfer market in recent weeks, bringing in players early, while losing Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen. It looks as though more outgoings will materialise, too, with Folarin Balogun and Eddie Nketiah targets for rival clubs.

But one deal that appeared to be set in stone has now been cast into doubt – by Arteta himself.

Mikel Arteta has changed his mind on Kieran Tierney (Image credit: Getty)

Towards the end of last season, the Basque boss appeared to freeze out Scottish full-back Kieran Tierney from his side, opting for the likes of Jakub Kiwior to deputise at left-back for Oleksandr Zinchenko. If recent comments from Arteta are to be believed, however, Tierney remains key going forward, with links to Newcastle United having gone very quiet in recent weeks.

"He is obviously in our plans: he came on and did really good in pre-season, not for the first time, and this is what we want," Arteta said of Tierney after Arsenal beat Barcelona 5-3 in the United States.

"To increase the level of competition in the team and raise the level of each individual. That is going to be a huge benefit for the team to get to another level."

It was believed that Tierney had no future left at the Emirates Stadium but the signing of Jurrien Timber may well have given the Scot a second chance. The Dutchman can replicate Zinchenko's dynamics of the right flank, giving Tierney the opportunity to replicate Ben White's style of full-back on the left. According to Fichajes, Tierney himself is keen to remain a Gunner, too.

Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney might be staying at Arsenal after all (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Timber actually played at left-back during the friendly against Barcelona, too – but many Arsenal fans will be relieved to see Tierney looking more likely to remain at the club. The 26-year-old remains a fan favourite and someone who has been a key player for Arteta at various points in his Arsenal career.

Transfermarkt values Tierney to be worth €25 million.

