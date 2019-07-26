Ayling to be sidelined for a few weeks after undergoing ankle surgery

Leeds defender Luke Ayling looks set to miss the start of the new Sky Bet Championship season following ankle surgery.

The 27-year-old was not included in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad for their pre-season tour to Australia and will not feature in Saturday’s friendly in Sardinia against Cagliari.

“Luke Ayling does not travel, following surgery to his ankle, which will see the full-back sidelined for a period,” Leeds said on their official website.

He is the second key player who is likely to miss the start of the 2019/20 campaign after forward Kemar Roofe sustained an ankle injury in last week’s win against Western Sydney Warriors.

Roofe is scheduled to return to action in four weeks after scans revealed he had sprained his ankle.

Three teenagers have been included in Bielsa’s squad to face Cagliari, -goalkeeper Josh Rae, midfielder Jack Jenkins and defender Oliver Casey.

Leeds launch their Championship campaign at Bristol City on Sunday, August 4.