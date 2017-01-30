Bailly's Manchester United comeback marred by injury worry

Eric Bailly limped out of his Manchester United comeback after less than an hour of action for the club's Under-23 side.

The Ivory Coast defender has not played for United since the last-gasp 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on New Year's Eve, spending the past few weeks at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Bailly was given a run-out in Monday's reserve fixture against Everton, but limped off in the 58th minute after suffering an ankle injury.

United face Hull City in the Premier League on Wednesday before travelling to champions Leicester City at the weekend as they look to extend their unbeaten top-flight run, which stands at 13 matches.