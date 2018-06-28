Bianda becomes Roma's ninth new signing
Roma's busy off-season showed no signs of slowing down as William Bianda became their ninth signing.
Roma have completed the signing of defender William Bianda from French side Lens.
The 18-year-old joins the club for an initial fee of €6million, rising to €11m if performance-related clauses are met.
Bianda, who has signed a five-year contract with the Giallorossi, said: "I'm sure this is the right choice for me, for my progression and for this next stage of my career."
It has been a busy off-season for Eusebio Di Francesco's side, who have already signed Javier Pastore, Justin Kluivert, Davide Santon, Ante Coric, Bryan Cristante, Antonio Mirante, Nicolo Zaniolo and Ivan Marcano.
The Wolf Pack June 28, 2018
