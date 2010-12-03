Blackpool v Man United off due to frozen pitch
By app
LONDON - Premier League leaders Manchester United's away game at Blackpool on Saturday has been postponed due to a frozen pitch, the home club said on Friday.
"(Match referee) Mr Peter Walton expressed concern that the severely affected areas of the playing surface would not thaw sufficiently for the game to be completed," a statement on Blackpool's website said.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.