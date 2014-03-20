Boyd handed three-match ban for spitting

An FA statement read: "Hull City’s George Boyd will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after an FA charge for spitting was found proven.

"The incident with Manchester City’s Joe Hart, which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video, occurred in or around the 68th minute of the fixture between the two sides on Saturday 15 March 2014.

"Boyd had denied the breach of FA Rule E1(a), but it was found proven at an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today (Thursday 20 March 2014)."