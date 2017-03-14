BREAKING NEWS: Manchester United charged with failing to control their players
The Football Association has charged Manchester United with failing to control their players during Monday's FA Cup tie.
The charge relates to an incident in the 35th minute following the dismissal of United midfielder Ander Herrera by referee Michael Oliver.
Herrera picked up two cautions - both for fouls on Eden Hazard - and was sent from the field with United players crowding around Oliver as they vehemently protested against the second booking.
Chelsea went on to win the match 1-0 thanks to N'Golo Kante's goal early in the second half to set up a semi-final with Tottenham.
United have until 18:00 GMT on Friday to respond to the charge.
