BREAKING NEWS: Platini responds to FIFA suspension reports
Michel Platini believes reports that he will be suspended by FIFA are "an attempt to damage my reputation".
UEFA president Michel Platini has labelled reports that his is set to be suspended by the FIFA Ethics Committee as "an attempt to damage my reputation", adding that he "will stop at nothing to ensure that the truth is known".
