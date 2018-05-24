BREAKING NEWS: Valencia complete permanent Kondogbia signing
Geoffrey Kondogbia completed a successful season on loan with Valencia from Inter and the La Liga side have exercised a purchase option.
Valencia have signed Inter and France midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia on a permanent basis following a successful season on loan at the Mestalla.
Kondogbia has signed a contract running until 2022 and the transfer fee is reported to be in the region of €25million.
Valencia have confirmed the 25-year-old's deal contains a release clause of €80m.
