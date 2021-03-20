Brighton v Newcastle United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Brighton v Newcastle United live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 20 March, 8pm GMT

Relegation rivals Brighton and Newcastle will go head-to-head in a crunch Premier League clash on Saturday night.

Graham Potter’s side picked up a huge win last weekend, overcoming Southampton 2-1 to give their survival chances a major boost. Brighton are not in the clear just yet, though, with only three points separating them from the bottom three going into the weekend. That gap could have shrunk by the time they take to the field at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, with Fulham in action around 24 hours earlier.

According to many metrics, Brighton are unfortunate to be in a relegation battle. They have produced a higher level of performance on a more regular basis than many of the teams around them, but a failure to take their chances has proved costly on numerous occasions. Potter will be desperate to see his side develop a more ruthless streak from here on in.

Newcastle are two points clear of the drop zone at the time of writing, although many of their supporters have started to worry. The Magpies are without a win in their last five fixtures, and although each of their last three outings has ended with the scores level, Steve Bruce’s side are in a precarious position.

Brighton will have to make do without Adam Webster, Solly March, Tariq Lamptey and Florin Andone. Aaron Connolly will require a late fitness test due to an abdominal injury, while Dan Burn is another who will need to be assessed following a thigh issue. Potter has used both three-man and four-man backlines this term and is likely to opt for the latter here.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of Callum Wilson, who they will hope to have available after the international break following a thigh injury. Allan Saint-Maximin will also miss out, as will Fabian Schar. Miguel Almiron has an outside chance of featuring but, despite the importance of this match, Bruce will be wary of rushing the Paraguay international back too soon.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus.

