Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says he is a risk-taker who tries to be "different" from other players

Bruno Fernandes says he is a "different player from the others" as he reflected on his fast start at Manchester United.

The Portugal international has hit the ground running at Old Trafford since his move from Sporting CP in January.

Fernandes has scored three goals and provided four assists in all competitions, helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side's top-four challenge and Europa League run.

"I think I'm a different player from the others," Fernandes told Sky Sports.

"Everyone has a different mould to play, maybe I take more risks, maybe other players don't take as many, maybe I shoot more, some players pass more, some of the players make more tackles, everyone is different in a club. Some players are similar but they're never the same player.

"I'm a player who normally likes to take the risk, give the last pass and try to give more assists to my team-mates so I need to take the risk. It doesn't matter for me if someone off the field is not happy about my pass, I will respect it but I will keep trying.

"Normally, everyone says the guys who are good on the ball are not good enough off the ball. I try to be better with the ball but also have in my mind these kinds of thing like the reaction when I lose it, being hungry when things don't go wrong and hungry when you pass and it goes to your partner, but it's not good enough and you need to do a little bit more.

"I think I look at the details because if you want to be better and one of the best, you need to look at the details. It's not about finishing the game and if you get an assist and have a good game, you don't need to watch the game to see if you made some mistakes or not.

"And when you think 'today I didn't play really well so I need to watch everything and see where I did my mistakes'. Sometimes, when I feel like I played a bad game, I don't watch [it back]. I have in my mind that I need to do better and I know what I did wrong because you know what is the wrong pass, the wrong shot, the wrong decision and when you do well, you have to look.

"Maybe you have an assist but you need to look at if that assist can be better because sometimes, it be better but you can't do better. It's difficult to explain but think I need to look at the details to be better."

