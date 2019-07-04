Bruno Fernandes agrees personal terms with Manchester United - report

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford after scoring 20 league goals from midfield for the Lisbon club in 2018/19.

Jornal de Noticias (via Sport Witness) claims that United have seduced the player with a wage packet worth €5-6 million net per season.

Fernandes’ agent Miguel Pinho is said to be flying to England today, although the report warns that Sporting’s demands of a €60 million transfer fee are still distant from what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are willing to offer.

United have already secured the signings of Swansea’s Daniel James and Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

Now read...

Feature Out with the old guard: the death of the ageing British manager

Quiz! Can you name the 50 youngest ever Premier League managers?