Bundesliga rival "amazed" Robert Lewandowski didn't get 99 rating on FIFA 21

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has no weaknesses and deserved a 99 rating on FIFA 21, according his opposite number at Bundesliga rivals Arminia Bielefeld.

The two sides face off in league duty on Saturday, a daunting prospect for the defenders at newly promoted Bielefeld.

Striker Fabian Klos spoke of his admiration for prolific Bayern front man Lewandowski ahead of the clash.

He was particularly unhappy with the Pole’s rating of 91 in the recently-released FIFA 21 video game - despite that making him the third highest-rated player after Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (92) and Barcelona's Lionel Messi (93).

"Bayern have the strongest striker in the world, by far in my eyes," Klos said to SPORT1.

"Robert Lewandowski definitely has no weaknesses. Robert Lewandowski has no weaknesses physically, technically or in the end of the goal.

"I am amazed that he didn't get a 99 at FIFA. Unfortunately, there are relatively few archetypal strikers these days, but if I could build one, it would probably look like this.

"I don't want to descend into idolatry either, but for me there is no doubt that this guy is the best striker in the Bundesliga, in Europe and in the world. It will certainly be very fun for our defence to try to keep him occupied."

Lewandowski netted 55 goals in 47 games in all competitions for Bayern last season as they clinched the Treble, the best season of his career.

He has started the new season brightly too, scoring five times in three league games, while Klos, who was top scorer in the 2. Bundesliga last season, is yet to get off the mark.

