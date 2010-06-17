Cahill receives one-match ban

Cahill, who was sent off in the Socceroos' first group game against Germany, will miss Saturday's match with Ghana but can return for their final Group D match versus Serbia.

Khune, who was dismissed against Uruguay, must sit out the hosts' last Group A match versus France on Tuesday.

Australia were beaten 4-0 by Germany, with Cahill sent off for a foul on Bastian Schweinsteiger early in the second half.

The absence of Australia's top scorer could see Harry Kewell return after a groin injury to face Ghana in a match they must at least draw to have a realistic chance of progressing.

Khune got his marching orders in South Africa's 3-0 defeat by Uruguay when he brought down Luis Suarez to concede a penalty that resulted in the second goal scored by Diego Forlan.

He ws replaced by back-up keeper Moeneeb Josephs.

