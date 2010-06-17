Cahill receives one-match ban
JOHANNESBURG - Australia midfielder Tim Cahill and South Africa goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune have each received a minimum one-match ban for their straight red cards in World Cup group matches, FIFA said on Thursday.
Cahill, who was sent off in the Socceroos' first group game against Germany, will miss Saturday's match with Ghana but can return for their final Group D match versus Serbia.
Khune, who was dismissed against Uruguay, must sit out the hosts' last Group A match versus France on Tuesday.
Australia were beaten 4-0 by Germany, with Cahill sent off for a foul on Bastian Schweinsteiger early in the second half.
The absence of Australia's top scorer could see Harry Kewell return after a groin injury to face Ghana in a match they must at least draw to have a realistic chance of progressing.
Khune got his marching orders in South Africa's 3-0 defeat by Uruguay when he brought down Luis Suarez to concede a penalty that resulted in the second goal scored by Diego Forlan.
He ws replaced by back-up keeper Moeneeb Josephs.
