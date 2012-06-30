Cardiff and Tbilisi awarded Super Cup finals

The match between the winners of the Champions League and Europa League is the traditional curtain raiser to the European club season and has been staged at the Stade Louis II in Monaco since 1998.

This year's match between Champions League winners Chelsea and Europa League winners Atletico Madrid will be the last staged in the principality with next year's game already awarded to Prague's Eden Stadium.

From 2014 the match will be held in the middle, rather than the end, of August pending ratification of the new international calendar from which the unpopular August international friendly date will be dropped.