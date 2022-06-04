Carlos Tevez announces retirement from football
Carlos Tevez has announced his retirement from football following the death of his 'number one fan', his father
Former Manchester United and Manchester City forward Carlos Tevez has announced his retirement from football following the death of his father.
The Argentine attacker has not played since leaving Boca Juniors last year and confirmed he will not be returning to the pitch at a professional level - despite receiving offers over the past 12 months.
"I have retired, it's confirmed," he told Argentine talk show Animales Sueltos. "I had offers from many places, but as a player I had already given everything I had.
"My last year playing [at Boca Juniors] was very hard because he (his late father, Segundo Raimundo) was brain dead. I woke up one day and told Vane (wife Vanessa): 'I don't want to play anymore'.
"I called Adrian (his agent, Adrian Ruocco) in the afternoon and told him: 'Look, I'm not going to play anymore. I'm retiring.'"
And he added: "They asked me all the time why I had stopped playing until I told them: 'I stopped playing because I lost my number one fan'. I was eight years old and he was the one who came to watch me.
"Why else have I decided to retire]? I told them: 'I don't play for anyone anymore'. I think that (his decision to retire) was the only time I really thought about myself. I had lost my number one fan and that made me not want to play anymore."
Tevez had three spells at Boca Juniors in an impressive club career. He also played for Corinthians, West Ham, United, City, Juventus and Shanghai Shenhua.
The 38-year-old retires with 25 trophies at club level. He also scored 13 goals in 76 appearances for Argentina.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
