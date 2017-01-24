Carrick expects full-strength United as Wembley return beckons

Michael Carrick expects Jose Mourinho to name a strong Manchester United team as they look to secure an EFL Cup final spot at the expense of Hull City.

United head into Thursday's semi-final second leg at the KCOM Stadium with a 2-0 aggregate lead, with Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini scoring the goals in that victory at Old Trafford.

Hull continue to struggle with injury problems, with Ryan Mason the latest casualty after he suffered a skull fracture against Chelsea, but Marco Silva's side have greatly improved their performances in recent weeks and have lost only one of their last eight games at home in all competitions.

And Carrick says United will not allow complacency to settle in as they aim to reach a first final in the competition since they lifted the trophy in 2010.

"It's definitely not over, we all know that," the 35-year-old told MUTV. "We are telling ourselves that. I think we'll be pretty much full strength and will approach the game like it's a 0-0 and starting from scratch.

"It's dangerous when you go in there defending a lead to tell yourself this result will do or that result will do, or we can afford to do this or that.

"We need to approach it like any other game, keep our focus and intensity and try to win the game.

"Going to Wembley, winning a trophy, how can you not like that? Especially when we feel we are as close as we are to getting there, without taking anything for granted."