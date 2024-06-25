Championship clubs wage review: What this new report means for EFL expenditure

Clubs in the Championship saw their revenue exceed their salary costs for the first time since 2016/17

EFL Championship trophy
Clubs in the Championship have recorded their highest ever revenue totals (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans of Championship clubs have been given some welcome positive news, after Deloitte reported that teams in England’s second tier made more from revenue across the 2022-23 season than they spent on wages.

Amid concerns about sustainability for clubs spending big in an attempt to reach the Premier League, the report will offer some reassurance. Across the division, a total revenue of £749 million was recorded by Deloitte.

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.