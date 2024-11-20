Championship star told to AVOID move to Manchester United amid game-time fears

Manchester United are about to welcome in another new era this weekend, as Ruben Amorim takes charge of his first game.

The Red Devils travel to newly promoted Ipswich Town in what is likely to be the most anticipated fixture of the weekend. Manchester United appointed 39-year-old coach Ruben Amorim - ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - days prior to the international break, after choosing to part ways with ex-boss Erik ten Hag.

One teenage star, however, has been and still is linked with a move to Old Trafford. But following Amorim's appointment, his proposed transfer has now been labelled a bad move for all parties.

Sunderland prodigy Chris Rigg told to stay at Sunderland amid ongoing Manchester United talk

Sunderland star Chris Rigg has been lighting up the Championship this season

According to reports, Manchester United are still monitoring a potential move for Sunderland star Chris Rigg. The teenager has been a revelation this season, putting in some standout performances for the Black Cats.

But Danny Mills, speaking to talkSPORT, says Rigg should avoid a move to Old Trafford, given he feels the lack of first-team opportunities will hinder the teenager.

Former Manchester City defender Danny Mills says Chris Rigg should stay at Sunderland

Speaking via the popular radio channel's Championship preview, Mills gave his verdict on Rigg’s future at Sunderland. Host Hugh Woozencroft firstly said he’d be ‘stunned’ if Rigg stayed with Sunderland beyond this season, to which Mills replied: “I wouldn’t.”

“They maybe should [big teams go in for Rigg]. But I think as a young player now, you’ve got to be very, very careful, not to go too soon," explained Mills.

“He’s young. He’s having a great spell at the moment. But that can change very, very quickly.”

Mills concluded: “He’s not going to go to a Premier League club and play every week. I would say, ‘OK, but I want to stay on loan for the season’… Surely that has to work for both clubs?”

In FourFourTwo's view, Mills is speaking sense. A move to the Premier League is likely to come for Rigg at some point, but finding the correct club where he can continue his development remains a vital decision.

The pressure at Manchester United is like no other and it would be unfair to throw the 17-year-old straight into the mix right away.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Sunday, as they take on Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Who is Chris Rigg?

Sunderland star Chris Rigg is making waves in England's second tier

Chris Rigg is a 17-year-old attacking midfielder who currently plays for Championship side Sunderland.

He made his professional debut in January 2023 against Shrewsbury Town and has quickly become a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light.

Born in Hebburn, the local lad has made 15 appearances for the Black Cats so far this season, scoring three goals.

Rigg has also made eight appearances for England at Under-18 level, wearing the armband twice for Liam Bramley's side.