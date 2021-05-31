Chelsea transfer news: Blues and Barcelona on alert as Robert Lewandowski hints at move

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has hinted that his future could lie outside of Germany by saying he is “open-minded” about his options.

The Polish front man broke a long-standing Bundesliga record by scoring an astonishing 41 league goals this season to fire Bayern to a ninth consecutive title.

Lewandowski has another two years remaining on his contract in Bavaria, but the Mail Online reports that he has been left frustrated by Bayern’s transfer policy.

“I remain open-minded. I feel very good at Bayern, the city is superb, it's a great club,” Lewandowski told Canal+ (via Mail Online).

“I am always curious to learn a new language, a new culture. But whether it will be in football or after my career, even I don't know.”

Chelsea and Barcelona are among the clubs to have been linked with a move for the 32-year-old, should he decide to move on from Bayern.

Lewandowski joined the German giants from Borussia Dortmund in 2014 and has won seven Bundesliga titles, three German Cups and the Champions League in Munich.

His haul of 41 goals in 29 league games this season saw him break a record set by legendary Germany striker Gerd Muller in 1971/72.

“I am not obsessed with records. When I take on new challenges, I try to do what no one has ever done. Because it pushes me to move forward," he said.

“For me if you do something you love, you can achieve goals you thought were impossible.

“To be honest, I thought no player could come close to that record. Especially since I didn't play for several matches, I was injured for part of the season. And in reality, I don't realise the magnitude of it. I don't really feel it and maybe that's a good thing.”

