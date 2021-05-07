Chelsea transfer news: Blues and Manchester City eye Robert Lewandowski swoop

Chelsea and Manchester City are both considering a move for Robert Lewandowski this summer, according to reports.

The Poland international has enjoyed another superb season at Bayern Munich, for whom he has scored 43 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

Lewandowski has been at the Allianz Arena since 2014 and is under contract there for another two years.

However, there is a chance that the striker could be on his way out of Bayern in the summer.

ESPN reports that Chelsea and City are both monitoring the situation, having learned that an offer of around £52m would be enough to open negotiations.

Lewandowski has scored almost 300 goals during his Bayern career, but the club would be willing to listen to offers for him given his advancing years.

The former Borussia Dortmund marksman turns 33 in August and might only have a few seasons at the top left in him.

Lewandowski has suggested previously that he would end his career at Bayern, but he could be tempted by the chance to test himself in the Premier League.

Chelsea and City are both likely to sign a new striker despite both clubs reaching the Champions League final.

Thomas Tuchel has tended to employ Kai Havertz as a false nine in recent weeks.

Pep Guardiola’s first-choice starting XI does not include a conventional centre-forward either, and Sergio Aguero will leave City when his contract expires at the end of June.

Aguero is on Chelsea’s radar as Tuchel looks to bolster his options at the top of the pitch.

City, meanwhile, are interested in Tottenham talisman Harry Kane, but Spurs are loath to sell their prized asset to a domestic rival.

The Champions League finalists could face competition for Lewandowski from PSG.

The Ligue 1 side could make a move for the Bayern striker if Kylian Mbappe opts against signing a new contract at the Parc des Princes.

