Chelsea transfer news: Christian Pulisic on Barcelona’s radar as Xavi Hernandez seeks wingers

Barcelona are considering making a loan offer for Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Xavi Hernandez was appointed as Ronald Koeman’s successor at the Camp Nou last weekend.

The former Al Sadd boss wants to strengthen his squad in the winter window, with Barcelona currently languishing in ninth place in La Liga.

The Blaugrana have won just four of their first 12 games and are as close to the bottom three as they are to the top four in terms of points.

Xavi believes the club has lost its way in recent years and he is determined to restore the on-field identity which brought Barcelona so much success during his own playing days.

The former midfielder is particularly keen to bolster his attacking options in wide areas, with Raheem Sterling a key target ahead of the new year.

According to Sport , Pulisic has been identified as a potential alternative should the England international prove unobtainable.

The United States international has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge so far this season.

Injury has restricted him to just one Premier League start – and that was in the 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the campaign.

Barcelona have also looked at Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi, but Pulisic appears to be highest on their wish list.

The American wants to play regular football and he could struggle to do so in a Chelsea team with numerous options in forward areas.

However, Barcelona are strapped for cash and would only be able to sign the former Borussia Dortmund star on loan.

A temporary deal might not appeal to Chelsea, and Thomas Tuchel would no doubt prefer to keep Pulisic until the end of the season at least.

Xavi might be about to find out that attracting players to Barcelona is no longer as easy as it once was.