Barcelona transfer news: Catalans want Raheem Sterling, Timo Werner and Edinson Cavani in January

Barcelona are plotting a raid of the Premier League when the transfer window reopens in January, according to reports.

The Catalan giants confirmed the appointment of Xavi Hernandez as their new manager last weekend.

The former midfielder takes charge of a team that is currently ninth in the La Liga table and 11 points adrift of top spot.

Barcelona are a diminished force and although Ronald Koeman was sacked due to poor results, the problems at the Camp Nou run far deeper than one man.

Xavi clearly recognises the squad is in need of reinforcements and he hopes to be active in the January market.

Barcelona have already completed the signing of their former right-back Dani Alves on a free transfer.

The Brazil international, now 38, had been without a club since leaving Sao Paulo in September.

Xavi hopes to have money to spend in January, despite the fact Barcelona are more than £1 billion in debt.

According to the Daily Mirror, three Premier League stars are in the Blaugrana’s sights.

They hope Manchester United will be receptive to offers for Edinson Cavani, who is out of contract next summer.

The Uruguay international has been limited to a bit-part role so far this season following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in August.

Cavani has made only two starts in the Premier League and might welcome the chance to play more regularly ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Raheem Sterling is another player on Barcelona’s radar, with the England international currently out of favour at Manchester City.

Sterling has less than two years remaining on his contract at the Eithad Stadium and has previously declared he is open to a move overseas.

However, ESPN reports that City will not entertain the idea of letting the winger leave in January.

Sterling remains a key part of Pep Guardiola’s squad and they will not listen to any offers for him – either loan or permanent – in the new year.

Barcelona’s other England-based target is Timo Werner, who has struggled to replicate his RB Leipzig form at Chelsea.

However, the Blues are unlikely to sell the Germany international in the middle of a campaign in which they are fighting for silverware on multiple fronts.

NOW READ...

INTERNATIONALS 10 players who could have represented different countries

RANKED The 10 best English managers in football right now

LIVERPOOL Are the Reds losing the Premier League's best ever sporting director?